Dreamcoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $13,445.06 and $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,604,006 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

