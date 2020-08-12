DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.74

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 19199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

