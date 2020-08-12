E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.49 ($12.34).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.93 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.81. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

