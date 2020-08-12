Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Eagle Materials worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 268,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,366. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

