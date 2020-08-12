Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. Edge has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $483.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.52 or 0.06423036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

