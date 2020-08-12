Electroneum Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and approximately $424,416.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,181,808,926 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

