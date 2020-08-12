Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $73,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $655,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $4,207,757. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,333. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.