Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,633. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

