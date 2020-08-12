Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,807. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

