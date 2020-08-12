Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 4.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 5,555,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,807. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

