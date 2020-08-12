EncryptoTel [WAVES] Achieves Market Capitalization of $364,630.61 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $364,630.61 and $307.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00120918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.01812472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00190032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00124257 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

