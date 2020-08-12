Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

ENPH opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,999,156 shares of company stock valued at $940,590,330 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

