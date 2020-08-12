Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.19. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 7,558,200 shares changing hands.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

