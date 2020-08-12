EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after buying an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

