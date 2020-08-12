Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Colony Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 6.1% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 222,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total value of $762,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $24.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $758.17. 505,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $736.61 and its 200-day moving average is $665.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

