Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 287,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

