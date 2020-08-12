Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,714.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $23,881.69 and $18,714.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $739.52 or 0.06423036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,648,388 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

