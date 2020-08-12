Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.60%.

ESEA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,805. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

ESEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 price objective on the stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

