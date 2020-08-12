ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 71.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. 137,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

