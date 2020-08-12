Expanse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,643.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $69,643.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

