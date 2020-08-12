Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Exponent worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 30.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 103.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $181,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

