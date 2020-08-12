Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

