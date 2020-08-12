Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 562,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 299,608 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,684 shares of company stock worth $4,762,618. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

