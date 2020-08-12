Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $265.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $191.29 and last traded at $191.29, with a volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.49.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

