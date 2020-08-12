Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stake Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2,105.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,390 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,312. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

