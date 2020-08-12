Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2,471.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 505,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178,308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FREL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 334,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

