Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2,021.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,284 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 1.22% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

FUTY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

