First Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. 4,574,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

