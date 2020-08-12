First Bank & Trust Sells 330 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 136.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 224,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

TMO stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,618. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

