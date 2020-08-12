First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 21.8% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 12.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,057,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 207,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 405.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 225,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,826. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03.

