First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 144,274 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 326,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.