First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 94,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 242,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 1,891,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

