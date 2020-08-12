First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. 1,560,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,232. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

