First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,296 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 1.63% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 170,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,708. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

