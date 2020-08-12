First Hawaiian Bank Has $41.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. 713,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.