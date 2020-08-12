First Hawaiian Bank Has $46.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $224.47. 533,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.07 and its 200-day moving average is $195.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

