First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stake Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.58% of First of Long Island worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $400.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

