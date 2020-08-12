First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

