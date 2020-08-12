First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

