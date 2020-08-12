First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

