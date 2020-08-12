First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 111.5% in January

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FGB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

