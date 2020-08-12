First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,484. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

