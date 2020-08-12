Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

