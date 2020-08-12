Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the quarter. Fluor Co. (NEW) comprises approximately 0.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 3,262,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.