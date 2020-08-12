freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.96 ($22.31).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €15.69 ($18.45) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.53. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

