freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.94 ($22.28).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.69 ($18.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,753 shares. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.52 and a 200-day moving average of €16.53.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.