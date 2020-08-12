Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $32,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,554 shares of company stock worth $255,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

