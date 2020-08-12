Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,657 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 47,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 155,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 178,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 3,213,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

