Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $25.68 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 8.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 888,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

