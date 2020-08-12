Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $14.74 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,000. Ross Stores comprises about 4.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.60. 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,869. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.